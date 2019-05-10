Only a ‘little damage’ to Konark Sun Temple: ASI

Puri, May 10 (IANS) A team of senior officials from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Friday reported no “large” structural damage to the Konark Sun Temple in the cyclone-ravaged Odisha, and that it would open to the public in “2-3 days”.

On request of the state government, the ASI was sent to assess the quantum of structural damages to the Jagannath Temple in Puri and the Sun Temple in Konark in wake of Cyclone ‘Fani’.

“The team observed that by and large, there is no structural damage to the monument..There is some dislocation in the scaffolding provided for chemical cleaning at upper level which is being set right.

“More than 200 trees have been damaged which are being cleared. The electric and illumination system including internet access has gone out of order, restoration of which will take some time,” the ASI said in a statement.

It also said that the heritage temple will be opened to the public in next 2-3 days. “The monument will be restored to normal within about a fortnight.”

The Union Culture Ministry on Friday said in a tweet that ASI Director General Usha Sharma, accompanied by a team of senior officials, is assessing the damages caused to the heritage temples by the cyclone.

The ASI is also visiting Jagannath Temple at Puri to assess the damage. It will suggest restoration exercise needed for the monuments and the surrounding areas.

Earlier, the Superintending Archaeologist of ASI Bhubaneswar Circle inspected the monuments and “found no major damage to the structure of the temple”.

The state government had sought direction to the ASI for deputing a high level team to assess damage and implement remedial measures ahead of important cultural event of Rath Yatra in Puri, which is slated for July 4.

