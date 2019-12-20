‘Only Bengal Chess matters were legal business at AICF GB’

Chennai, Dec 30 (IANS) The urgent meeting of All India Chess Federation’s (AICF) general body held at Bhopal on Saturday discussed matters pertaining to Bengal Chess Association (BCA) and any other claims by rival faction headed by Secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan are illegal, said AICF Treasurer Kishor M. Bandekar.

Bandekar, in a statement issued as directed by AICF President P.R.Venketrama Raja, said Chauhan has been feeding the media with false stories.

“The urgent general meeting of AICF held on December 28, 2019 at Bhopal had only one agenda, that of Bengal Chess Association and it was discussed in details,” Bandekar said.

According to the statement, Chauhan, Grand Master Dibyendu Barua and BCA Secretary Atanu Lahiri were allowed to speak on the issues pertaining to the BCA.

Bandekar said thereafter Chauhan attempted to discuss other matters by snatching the mike from Raja.

According to the statement, rowdy supporters of Chauhan shouted slogans at the meeting.

The AICF President stood to his ground softly but firmly and did not allow any other matters to be discussed other than matters relating to BCA and the charges against Lahiri.

According to the statement, at the meeting Lahiri had accused Chauhan and Barua of defaming him. Lahiri also said he had filed a criminal case against Chauhan and Barua.

“After the Bengal matters, the President concluded the proceedings. Any other claims by Bharat Singh or anyone are blatantly illegal,” Bandekar said in the statement.

The general body meeting chaired by Raja was held at Bhopal with Satyajit Sankrit as the Central government’s observer.

According to persons belonging to Chauhan’s camp, representatives from 19 out of 28 affiliated state units who attended the meeting passed the motions that were in his favour.

As per Chauhan’s camp, the general body rejected the clean chit given by a three member committee appointed by Raja in favour of Lahiri earlier in a forgery complaint.

The meeting directed Chauhan to file a FIR in Delhi with regards to forgery case in the BCA. The meeting also decided to form a committee headed by a retired high court judge to investigate the complaints against the BCA.

On Dec 28, supporters of Chauhan said the general body also cancelled the elections called by the AICF President on February 10 in Chennai and instead decided to hold the elections on February 9 in Ahmedabad.

According to Chauhan camp, the members also rejected the show cause notice issued to the AICF General Secretary by Raja and rejected the resolutions passed, if any, in the meeting called by the AICF President on December 14 in Chennai.

The ‘Chess in School’ programme was also approved in the meeting.

