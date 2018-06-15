Only Nigerian lead player can date Russian women, says coach

Kaliningrad, June 16 (IANS) Having previously announced a ban for his footballers from having sex with the Russian fair sex at the ongoing FIFA World Cup, Nigerian coach Gernot Rorh rushed to specify his words.

Among Nigerian footballers, only the team’s lead player John Obi Mikel is allowed to date Russian women, according to Gernot Rorh, the Nigerian team’s coach. Mikel had earlier made public his relationship with a girl from Russia, reports Sputnik news agency.

“We are partaking in a major tournament, so discipline is our team’s top priority. Only the lead player can date a Russian girl, since he has been living with his Russian better half. Only after matches do we allow our players to meet with their families,” Rorh told journalists.

Rorh said that there would be no discriminatory attitude towards the Nigerian team.

“I’m saying that because even now I feel the sentiments around here. Everybody is very hospitable. On top of that, we have a player of Russian descent Brian Idowu, our Ahmed Musa is highly appreciated in Russia, and finally our lead player is dating a Russian girl,” Rorh stated.

“I am sure we’ll get a huge backing at this championship,” he added.

Earlier, he had warned his footballers against having affairs with Russian women during the World Cup 2018. He then made an exclusion for footballers’ families who would be allowed to see the players after games.

–IANS

ajb/bg