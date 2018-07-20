Only rooms with toilet on rent, verifying tenant mandatory: Goa CM

Panaji, July 23 (IANS) Soon, renting rooms in Goa will only be allowed if there is a toilet and bathroom on the premises and tenant verification is formally carried out, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar told the Goa Legislative Assembly on Monday.

“We are coming with a new law. If you do not have a toilet, bathroom and police verification, then you will be fined Rs 2,500 to Rs 10,000,” Parrikar told the Assembly, adding that the third consecutive offence would result in a prison sentence for the landlord.

Goa, one of the top beach and nightlife destinations in the country, has nearly one lakh rooms available on rent in the unorganised sector.

There have been several instances in the recent past, in which criminal elements were found to have rented rooms without following due verification procedures.

