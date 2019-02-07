Only stranded traffic allowed on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Srinagar, Feb 14 (IANS) One-way traffic continued on the Jammu-Srinagar highway on Thursday with authorities allowing only stranded vehicles to move from Jammu to Srinagar, an official said.

Over 3,000 vehicles crossed the Jawahar Tunnel on Wednesday with over 1,000 of these carrying essential supplies for the landlocked Kashmir Valley, the Traffic Department said.

“Today we have decided to allow only the stranded traffic to decongest the highway. The passage of vehicles has to be very cautious and slow at Marog in Ramban-Ramsoo sector where a 200 metre strtch is narrow and bad,” he added.

With the reopening of the highway, the stock position of essentials was improving gradually in the valley.

Acute shortages of petroleum products, vegetables, poultry products, mutton had hit the valley region during the week long closure of the 300 km long highway from February 6 to 12.

