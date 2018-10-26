Ontario govt. continues funding overdose-prevention sites

Despite the Ontario government not being in favor of continuing to fund overdose-prevention sites, after careful consideration Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott announced continued funding overdose-prevention sites. However, its name and focus will change.

The emphasis going forward is to shift the from overdose prevention to proactively getting drug users the kind of treatment and rehabilitation they need to kick the habit.

The number of such overdoes-prevention sites will be capped at 21 and the existing facilities can apply to continue to operate under the new government model.

The Progressive Conservatives paused the planned openings of several sites this summer as they reviewed the future of the program, a move that drew criticism from harm-prevention workers and many in the medical community.

Overdose-prevention sites are temporary facilities approved by the province following a federal decision to grant an exemption under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Safe-injection sites, meanwhile, are more permanent locations approved by the federal government after a more extensive application process. -CINEWS