Ontario govt. introduces plan to make housing more affordable

It all sounds déjà vu, but another government is vowing they have a solution to the housing woes affecting the province. A study revealed that a whopping 83 per cent of Ontario households couldn’t afford the average price of a resale home in 2018. So now the Ontario Government has introduced the Housing Supply Action Plan, also called More Homes, More Choice, which aims to cut red tape, build more housing and increase the number of affordable homes.

Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Steve Clark introduced the legislation on May 2.

“People struggling to find affordable housing that fits their family budget will see real relief and real choices thanks to the Ontario Government’s comprehensive housing supply action plan,” says the press release.

Prior to unveiling this plan, the government held a public consultation. They also solicited feedback from the business sector, research and development sectors, municipalities, the agricultural and environmental sector and many others.

The legislation would involve municipalities, non-profits and the private industry.

It will also include legislative amendments to 13 government acts.

The measure will limit the development approval process to remove unnecessary duplication and barriers. The plan would also simplify the process for creating new rental housing options.

According to the plan documents, the housing plan consists of five themes: Speed, Cost, Mix, Rent and Innovation.

The government reiterates that the plan will improve the housing supply, but still protect health, safety, the agricultural sector and the environment.

Meanwhile what is gaining traction is the plan “A Place to Grow: Growth Plan for the Greater Golden Horseshoe,” which aims to create more housing in the region in order to meet the needs of the population.

The increase in construction activity will also spur new investment and create thousands of jobs in the private construction sector. The government states that the plan will grow the GDP by 0.3 per cent and create about 15,000 new jobs in the next three years if they build 10,000 houses.

Needless to say, environmentalists won’t be thrilled by this plan which involves breaking new ground in the ecologically-sensitive Golden Horseshoe. -CINEWS