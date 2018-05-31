Ontario Gurdwaras Committee raises concerns about Indian govt. officials

MISSISSAUGA

Ontario Gurdwaras Committee was shocked this morning to learn about the horrific act of violence at Bombay Bhel in Mississauga last night when two masked men entered and detonated an improvised explosive device which injured 15 people.

We stand in solidarity with the victims and all their families who have been impacted by this horrible tragedy, and offer any support in this time of need. The Ontario Gurdwaras Committee would like to remind members of the public impacted by these events that all Gurdwaras in the Mississauga region have an open community kitchen and meals for any family members and survivors that require these services.

As proud members of the Mississauga community, we would also like to thank the first responders who acted quickly to help the injured victims. We have the utmost faith in the Peel Regional Police Services and their investigative team to get to the bottom of this tragedy, including the motivations of those involved.

The Ontario Gurdwaras Committee would also like to convey that it has been contacted by members of its congregation regarding the spread misinformation by foreign media outlets. Upon further investigation, we can verify that Indian media outlets have engaged in the spread of misinformation regarding this tragedy. Further, it has come to our attention that senior ministers in the Government of India have tweeted for people to call an investigative hotline that are being managed by junior staffers of the Consulate General of India office in Toronto.

As such, the Ontario Gurdwaras Committee is encouraging all members of the Canadian public to beware of divulging information to these hotlines and encouraging members of the Canadian public and our congregation to only contact Peel Regional Police Services at 905-453-2121 x1233 or information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting www.peelpolice.ca.

We also advise Indian officials to stay within their diplomatic parameters when operating in Canada and to immediately end their continued interference in Canadian domestic matters.