Ontario Liberals to pick interim party leader

The Ontario Liberal Party which has seen its MPP numbers depleted in the recent provincial elections has begun the sad and painful process of selecting an interim leader following Kathleen Wynne’s resignation last week.

In a statement, party president Brian Johns said he has informed the party executive that an interim leader will be selected within the coming days but does not say anything further about the timeline.

An interim leader is selected by a vote of the party caucus, the presidents of riding associations without an elected Liberal legislator and party executive members.

Johns says once the vote is called those eligible have 24 hours to cast a ballot with a winner decided by a simple plurality.

Johns says more information about candidates for the interim leadership will be made available in the coming days.

Wynne’s resignation came after the party suffered the worst election defeat in its history, reduced to seven seats in the provincial legislature — one shy of attaining official party status.

One name being floated around is Don Valley East MPP, Michael Coteau one of the few Liberals to retain his seat in last week’s election.

Coteau has previously held a position as Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport in 2014, and he helped to ensure a drama-free Pan Am Games. Later he was tasked with overseeing the government’s anti-racism response, just as Black Lives Matter Toronto was turning up the heat, and later appointed him Minister of Children and Youth Services. He recently added another ministry, Community and Social Services, to his bulging portfolio.

Being party leader at a time like this will require commitment, patience and a whole lot of humility. Whoever takes on the challenge needs to be aware of what is required at this time. -CINEWS