Ontario targets flavoured vapes in effort to curb youth consumption

Ontario’s Health Minister Christine Elliott rolled out a plan to curb youth vaping by restricting the sale of flavoured vapes and e-cigarettes while calling on the federal government to raise taxes on this product.

The minister repeated those cautions while outlining the province’s plans, citing recent studies suggesting use of vaping products among young people surged 74 per cent in the past year.

The proposed rules include restricting the sale of flavoured vape products to specialty vape and cannabis retail stores, which already only serve customers 19 and older. Products with menthol, mint and tobacco would be exempted.

The regulations also mean vapour products with nicotine levels higher than 20 milligrams will be limited to specialty stores.

Most of Ontario’s proposed new rules are expected to come into effect May 1.

It must also be noted the Ontario government banned the promotion of vaping products in convenience stores and gas stations across the province since January 1.

Alberta announced this week that it will be implementing its own 20 per cent tax on vaping devices and liquids to discourage youth, following in the footsteps of British Columbia and Prince Edward Island which implemented levees of their own last year.

Elliott said Ontario is willing to implement its own tax, but only if discussions with Ottawa move too slowly to address the growing problem.

Many parents and educators are worried about the rise in the number of teens vaping. It is doubtful if raising prices alone will be enough to discourage teens from vaping, it also requires the active monitoring by parents and guardians. -CINEWS