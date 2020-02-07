Open to nuke talks without political pressures: Iran

Tehran, Feb 13 (IANS) The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran has said Iran is open to talks on its nuclear programme but will not give in to political pressures, the Press TV reported on Wednesday.

Ali Akbar Salehi made the remarks during his meeting with Rafael Grossi, new director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), in Vienna on Tuesday, Xinhua reported citing the Press TV.

“Iran’s relations with the IAEA are very good and based on mutual understanding, but this organization and its decisions should not be influenced by political inclinations,” Salehi said.

Iran welcomes negotiation and logic but will not enter any talks under pressure, he noted.

For his part, Grossi praised Iran’s cooperation with the IAEA in various areas, urging Tehran to continue its constructive cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog, the report said.

After the US withdrawal from the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal in May 2018, Iran recently dropped all its practical commitments under the landmark accord.

