Opinion/exit polls are thrusted opinion: Palaniswami

Chennai, May 20 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and ruling AIADMK leader K.Palaniswami on Monday termed opinion/exit polls “karuthu kanippu” or a thrusted opinion.

Exit polls conducted by various agencies after the conclusion of Lok Sabha elections on Sunday predicted the DMK-led alliance to win a major number of seats in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to reporters in Salem, Palaniswami said: “Exit polls after the 2016 Assembly elections, predicted my defeat but I won. The AIADMK won 10 seats in Salem.”

“So, who will win will be known on May 23. The AIADMK-led alliance will win the Lok Sabha polls and also the Assembly by-elections,” he said.

–IANS

