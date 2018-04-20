Opinion of Tim Hortons is worsening, say 35% of customers

The conflict between Tim Hortons franchisees and its foreign owned parent company Restaurant Brands International (RBI) appears to be one of a number of factors driving opinions of the iconic coffee chain downward.

The federal government recently announced it will investigate claims from local owners that cost cutting measures by RBI have led to diminished quality, service and safety at their restaurants. The concerns of franchisees are echoed in a new public opinion study from the Angus Reid Institute, which finds significant portions of Tim Hortons’ double-double drinkers – and customers at large – saying their opinion of the restaurant, including their assessment of its quality and prices, has worsened over the past few years.

Tim Hortons, nonetheless, remains a carbs, sugar and caffeine-fueled force in this country: seven-in-ten (70%) Canadians still say that Tim Hortons plays a part when they think of Canadian culture, and six-in-ten (62%) still regularly patronize the company.

In 2016, there were 3,820 Tim Hortons restaurants in Canada and 811 in the United States.

Each year Tim Hortons serves 2 billion cups of coffee, and 15% of Canadian visit Tim Hortons daily.

Tim Hortons is tops when it comes to java, selling more coffee in Canada than Starbucks. According to the brand, eight out of every 10 cups of coffee sold in Canada are from Timmies, which accounts for more than 60 per cent of the Canadian coffee market.

Despite strong competition from many competitors, Tim Hortons remains at the top of Canada’s fast food chain, outselling every other fast food restaurant — even McDonald’s! In fact, Tim Hortons accounts for a quarter of all fast-food revenues in the country. -CINEWS