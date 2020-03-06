Opp turns down Speaker’s request for working weekend

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) The opposition members in the Lok Sabha on Thursday turned down a request by Speaker Om Birla asking for the House members to be present on Saturday and Sunday to discuss demands of grants.

With the Lower House being frequently adjourned for several days over Delhi riots debate issue, the Speaker wanted weekend session during the second leg of budget session to complete all business that were disrupted due to the ruckus.

The House runs from Monday to Friday and remains close on the weekends during working session.

The Speaker said: “The House has remained adjourned for days, so it would be wise if we run the the House on Saturday and Sunday. But I will take the consent of the House on the issue.”

Om Birla was a bit disappointed when the opposition members said that they would not be able to be present during the weekends.

Usually MPs return to their constituencies on weekends to take care of electorate related assignments. As the members of the treasury benches remained silent, the Speaker then accepted the mood of the house and said that if the House did not wish to sit on weekends then he has no issues.

After a pause, the Speaker added: “However, I would suggest we should sit late till evening if we have to deal with budget related discussion.” The House agreed to working late.

–IANS

ds/in