OPPO expands its A series in India

New Delhi, Aug 24 (IANS) Chinese smartphone maker OPPO on Friday launched the ‘A5’ smartphone for Rs 14,990 in India.

The device comes with a 6.2-inch “Super Full” screen, 13MP + 2MP dual rear cameras, 8MP Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled front camera, 4GB RAM and 32GB internal storage.

“Along with advanced features like dual camera, super full screen and extensive battery, the ‘A5’ has been designed to enable consumers to capture every moment perfectly,” Will Yang, Brand Director, OPPO India, said in a statement.

The phone is fuelled by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Octa core processor coupled with a 4230 mAh battery.

The handset also sports features like smart lock, smart driving, full screen multitasking and music party.

OPPO ‘A5’ will be available from August 25 at offline stores as well as on online platforms.

Earlier in July, OPPO unveiled another budget smartphone named A3s for Rs 10,990 with a 6.2-inch super full-notch screen.

