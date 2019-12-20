OPPO F15 with 48MP AI quad camera to launch in India soon

New Delhi, Jan 2 (IANS) Chinese handset maker OPPO on Thursday revealed that the company is all set to introduce a new smartphone “F15” with 48MP AI quad rear camera in India soon.

The device will be powered with an upgraded in-display finger print 3.0 sensor and will support VOOC Flash Charge 3.0, which aims to offer users 2 hour talk time within 5 minutes of charge.

Some of the recent products in the series, such as the F11 Pro and F9 Pro were commended for their elegant design, superlative camera capabilities and excellent battery life. The new F15 will further push the bar on these fronts and establish a new benchmark, the company said in its statement.

Additionally, the smartphone maker recently unveiled its much talked about Reno 3 and Reno 3 Pro with 5G support in its home market.

The Reno3 Pro has a 6.5-inch OLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and a punch hole for the selfie camera. The panel has a 180 Hz touch detection rate for less lag and better gaming. It also comes with 100 per cent DCI-P3 coverage and HDR10+ support.

The mightier Pro version features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset while the Reno3 is the first smartphone to sport MediaTek’s new Dimensity 1000L system on chip (SoC).

–IANS

