Opportunistic BJP-PDP alliance cost India strategically: Rahul

New Delhi, June 19 (IANS) With the Jammu and Kashmir coalition government falling with the BJP walking out of it, Congress President Rahul Gandhi said “opportunistic BJP-PDP alliance cost the country strategically” while “damage will continue” under the Governor’s rule.

“The opportunistic BJP-PDP alliance set fire to Jammu and Kashmir, killing many innocent people including our brave soldiers. It cost India strategically and destroyed years of UPA’s hard work. The damage will continue under President’s rule. Incompetence, arrogance and hatred always fails,” Gandhi said on Twitter.

The Congress on Tuesday ruled out the possibility of a coalition with the Peoples Democratic Alliance (PDP), making Governor’s rule look imminent in Jammu and Kashmir.

