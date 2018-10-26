Opposition alliance has neither leader nor policy: Amit Shah

Hyderabad, Oct 28 (IANS) BJP President Amit Shah on Sunday said that the grand alliance of the opposition parties neither has a leader nor a policy and its only agenda is to remove Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said that Congress President Rahul Gandhi was neither acceptable as a PM candidate

to other leaders of his parties, nor to the other parties that constitute the ‘Maha Gathbandhan’.

Shah was speaking here at the conclusion of a 2-day conclave of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the BJP.

Shah said that wile Narendra Modi was working to remove poverty, the only agenda of the ‘Maha Gathbandhan’ was to remove Modi.

Stating that the grand alliance would have no impact on the 2019 general election, he said Modi would once again become the Prime Minister.

“2019 elections will be a challenge for all of us and for the country. May 2019 will decide the direction in which the country will head,” he told BJYM workers gathered from across the country.

Stating that the youth played a key role in ushering in a change in 2014, he urged BJYM workers to double their efforts in 2019 to once again make Modi the Prime Minister with a huge majority.

“You make 50 per cent of the efforts. We will make the remaining 50 per cent,” he said.

Claiming that various schemes launched by the Modi government had helped 22 crore families, Shah appealed to BJYM workers to reach out to all these families with Modi’s message.

The BJP President said that after the BJP returns to power next year, it would drive every intruder out of the country. “From Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from Assam to Gujarat, we will throw out every intruder,” he said and alleged that Congress and other opposition parties raised a hue and cry over BJP government in Assam identifying 40 lakh infiltrators.

BJYM President Poonam Mahajan exhorted the workers to dedicate themselves to help the BJP win next year’s elections.

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states and top leaders of BJP addressed the conclave over the last two days.

