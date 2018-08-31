Opposition demands exclusive directorate for sports in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 5 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party MLA and Leader of the Opposition in Delhi, Vijender Gupta, on Wednesday accused the Delhi government of treating sports as a subsidiary of the Education Department and demanded an exclusive directorate for it.

Gupta also blamed the Arvind Kejriwal-led government for its “failure to develop coherent, vibrant and comprehensive sports policy” despite being in power for more than three and a half years.

Taking note of allegations by Asian Games Bronze Medal winner Divya Kakran, who had said that the Delhi government did not provide any help to the players while they were preparing for the continental multi-sport event, Gupta said sports personalities are frustrated with the government.

“Sports activities cannot receive boost in Delhi until and unless there is separate directorate exclusively devoted for promotion of sports,” he said.

The BJP leader also said the casual attitude of the government towards sports can be judged from the fact that there is no separate department or ministry for the sports.

“At present, Education Department serves as auxiliary department for sports-related activities. The emphasis of the Education Department is on school-related sports activities. It has hardly any inclination, time or infrastructure for developing sports at state level,” he said.

–IANS

