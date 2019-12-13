Opposition divided on CAA? BSP, Shiv Sena not in delegation

New Delhi, Dec 17 (IANS) The Opposition seemed divided on the Citizenship Amendment Act with the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Shiv Sena skipping the delegation which met President on Tuesday evening to demand a rollback of the law.

BSP leader Satish Mishra said that they will be meeting the President on Wednesday at 10.30 a.m.

Representatives of Congress’ allies, the Shiv Sena and the NCP, were also absent but Congress leaders say that no leaders from the two parties were in Delhi to accompany the delegation and Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray has reacted on the issue.

Thackeray on Tuesday compared the police action in Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia to the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre and targeted the Modi government over its handling of students.

With BSP leader Mayawati having targeted the government but did not sparing the Congress also, sources say that she does not want all the credit of opposition standing up against the CAA go to the Congress and her party also seen standing behind it.

With 10 MPs in the Lok Sabha, the BSP is second-largest party from Uttar Pradesh after the BJP. But the party saw a setback in recent Assembly bypolls where the Congress came second on two seats. After Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi’s quick reactions, the BSP is cautious and doesn’t want to leave room for the main opposition party.

–IANS

miz/vd