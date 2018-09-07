Opposition dreaming of gaining power without leader: BJP

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) The BJP National Executive on Sunday passed a political resolution that vowed to return to power again in 2019 with a bigger mandate than that of 2014, saying the opposition has no leader, no strategy and no vision while the ruling party has no such dearth.

Briefing the media, Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the resolution introduced by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh pledged to make a “New India” by 2022 and was passed unanimously by the National Executive.

“Today we have the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party President Amit Shah. That is the reason the BJP is ruling 19 states. We have over 350 MPs and 1,500 MLAs. Besides these, we are present in every local body and municipal corporations. We are confident of returning to power in 2019 with more brute majority,” Javadekar quoted Rajnath Singh as saying.

Hitting out at opposition parties for their efforts to form a grand alliance, the BJP leader said that their single point agenda was to stop Modi and in that effort they were doing negative politics.

“The opposition parties are dreaming to gain the power. They have no leader, no policy, no strategy and no vision. They are frustrated and that is why they are doing negative politics. But we have a leader who has a vision, passion and imagination,” Javadekar said.

“Their single point agenda is to stop Modi.”

Claiming that despite being in power for more than four years, Modi’s popularity graph has not gone down. He said this was due to the Prime Minister’s pro-people policies.

“The Prime Minister is determined to make the country a ‘New India’ by 2022 and we are moving in that direction. We will fulfil this commitment by eradicating poverty, corruption casteism,” the Minister said.

He said the political resolution talked about how internal security measures were improved during last four-and-half-years, that has led to a fall in terror attacks and extremist activities.

“It also reduced terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir,” Javadekar said, adding that the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) was removed from states like Tripura and Meghalaya under the BJP government.

“The AFSPA was removed from some areas of Arunachal Pradesh. It will also be removed from Assam. Due to the Naga Accord, peace has returned in Nagaland,” he said.

