Opposition leader seeks special session on Assam Accord

Guwahati, May 13 (IANS) Assam Leader of Opposition, Debabrata Saikia, has urged Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to summon a special session of the House to pass a pending resolution relating to upholding of the provisions of the Assam Accord of 1985, particularly Clause 6 of the pact.

“The situation prevailing in the state over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 made it imperative for the House to pass without delay the pending private member’s resolution in question, which was moved by Congress member Abdul Khaleque,” said Saikia in a statement issued on Sunday.

He added that a united stand by all legislators appeared all the more necessary following the escapist attitude displayed by Sonowal during his interaction with a delegation on Saturday.

Saikia pointed out that Sonowal had said he would quit if the citizenship amendment bill is pushed, but failed to assert that he would fight to protect the interests of Assam.

He said Sonowal needed to take the initiative as he is the Leader of the House and dates for Assembly sessions and list of business among other things are fixed as per his advice to the Governor and Speaker.

Assam has been witnessing protests against the bill which, if passed, would grant non-Muslim immigrants from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan Indian citizenship — given they have completed six years in the country.

The protests got momentum recently after the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the bill visited the state and held a public hearing.

