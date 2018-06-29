Opposition open to no-confidence motion against Modi government: Congress

New Delhi, July 2 (IANS) The Congress on Monday indicated that the opposition could bring a no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government in the forthcoming monsoon session of Parliament, saying that there were many issues on which such a collective decision can be taken.

“I do not know in what form we will attack the government. But, we can corner the government on several issues related to the people,” said Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

“Jammu and Kashmir, weak economy, unemployment, plight of farmers and corruption…

“So, the government should be prepared for a no-confidence motion on the basis of any of these issues, if there is a collective decision,” he added.

Singhvi also said that his party will expose the government on how it stalled the parliamentary proceedings during the budget session.

Replying to a query on Interpol issuing a red corner notice (RCN) against fugitive diamond jeweller Nirav Modi, Singhvi said: “We were surprised that after seven months of drum-beating, Red Corner Notice has been issued today.

“It would be a tremendous RCN that took about seven months. They blew the trumpet for so long that they were soon going to bring him back. But today, just the RCN was issued. One should know that this is just the beginning of the entire process.”

–IANS

sid-ps/vd