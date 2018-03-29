Opposition parties discussing impeachment motion against CJI

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) Opposition parties are having hectic discussions for moving an impeachment motion against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, with leaders from all parties having consultations on the issue.

“There are serious allegations against CJI. As long as all the opposition parties come together, it is not possible. Discussions are being held within the parties. All parties are discussing,” said an opposition leader.

The leader, however, said “it was still far-fetched.”

Asked if the motion would be based on the issues raised by the judges of the Supreme Court, the leader said the main issue is corruption.

“It is none other than the Chief Justice of India. We do understand the seriousness of the situation. The motion should have detailed article of charges with evidences,” he added.

CJI Dipak Mishra is slated to retire in October this year.

According to the law, the motion can be moved in either of the two Houses. It should have the signatures of either 50 MPs of Rajya Sabha or 100 MPs of the Lok Sabha. The Rajya Sabha Chairman or Lok Sabha Speaker may either accept or reject the motion.

If the motion is accepted, the Chairman or the Speaker sets up a committee to conduct an inquiry into the matter. Its report is also required to be passed by two-thirds majority of the two Houses.

