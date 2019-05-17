Opposition parties to approach EC on Tuesday

New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) A delegation of opposition parties will meet the Election Commission on Tuesday to complain about the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and the VVPAT slips.

According to a senior Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader, a delegation of 21 opposition parties will approach the poll panel to complain about the EVMs and the VVPAT slips. The delegation will be headed by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP President N. Chandrababu Naidu, who on Monday met his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata. The delegation will visit the Election Commission at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

The opposition parties have been complaining about EVM malfunctioning and demanding the use of ballot papers from even before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The TDP leader said that besides their party, the delegation would also include the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Trinamool Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Communist Party of India (CPI), CPI-M and many other parties.

