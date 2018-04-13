Opposition parties to meet on Friday on CJI impeachment

New Delhi, April 19 (IANS) Congress and some other opposition parties are likely to meet here on Friday with proposed impeachment motion against Chief Justice of India expected to come up for discussion, sources said.

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has called the meeting which comes days after the party had said that option of moving an impeachment motion against Chief Justice Dipak Misra was still open.

The opposition parties expected to attend the meeting include the Samajwadi Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party, the Rashtriya Janta Dal, the Communist Party of India and the Nationalist Congress Party.

Congress leaders have said that the issues rasied by four Supreme Court judges have not been addressed yet by the CJI.

They have said the party was concerned about the independence of judiciary and people must protect the institution from “gross interferences by the government.”

During the budget session that concluded earlier this month, the Congress had initiated a move collecting more than 50 signatures of the Rajya Sabha members in a bid to table the motion, but there were reservations from parties like the Trinamool Congress.

The Congress kept the move on hold, saying it wanted to get as much support as possible from other parties.

