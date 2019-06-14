Opposition raises farmers’ issues at all-party meeting

New Delhi, June 16 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attended an all-party meeting ahead of Parliament session, which begins on Monday.

The meeting was called by the government to seek cooperation from the Opposition parties in smooth running of Parliament.

While the government put forth its legislative agenda, the Opposition parties raised other issues, including problems related of farmers and water availability.

Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi and leader of BJP in the Rajya Sabha Thawar Chand Gehlot were among others present at the meeting.

Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Derek O’Brien, National Conference’s Farooq Abdullah and National Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule also attended it.

–IANS

ps-ak/rtp