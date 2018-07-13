Opposition scared of losing 2019 polls: BJP MP

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) BJP lawmaker Rakesh Singh on Friday said that the no-confidence motion was moved in Parliament against the Modi government since the opposition was scared of losing the 2019 general elections.

“Different political parties are coming together to form a temporary front on the basis of secularism. But this is not the truth since there have been no changes to the Constitution. The truth is that the opposition is scared of the Prime Minister’s popularity,” the member of Parliament from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh said while debating the motion in the Lok Sabha.

“We do not see any reason for moving this motion. The NDA (National Democratic Alliance) will come back to power in 2019. That is why the motion has been moved.”

The opposition was driven by the greed for power, he said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader said that no efforts had been made to alleviate poverty in the last 70 years, including 48 years of Congress rule, while the Narendra Modi government had implemented various schemes effectively and brought positive changes to the lives of people.

He spoke about various schemes aimed to provide insurance cover, electricity, cooking gas connections and houses to the poor.

