Oprah Winfrey is proud to be happy

Los Angeles, July 23 (IANS) Talk show host-producer-philanthropist Oprah Winfrey believes the secret to her happiness is that she is not envious of anyone.

“I don’t know anyone happier. I don’t know anyone who has a better life, or had a better life. I look at other people and I think, they look happy. But not as happy as me,” Winfrey told Vogue magazine.

When she gets down time, Winfrey loves nothing more than simply doing “nothing” on her California estate, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: “I can go weeks and never turn on a television. I’ve gone a summer not having it on. No, my guilty pleasure is, I do nothing.

“I live in a very beautiful space that I created, and every time I leave home and I’m driving out the back with the pond and the ducks, and I’m looking at the grass and I see the house on the hill, I have this moment where I think about when Dorothy says in ‘The Wizard of Oz’, ‘I learnt I didn’t have to look further than my own back yard.’ Every time I think of that.

“Most people don’t even know what makes them happy. But I can just sit on my porch and I’ll start reading a book and then realise, Okay, I’m not reading any more. I can just take it all in. I can just be.”

