Ordinances for quota in promotion, restoring anti-atrocity Act planned: Paswan

New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Tuesday reiterated that the NDA government would bring an ordinance if the Supreme Court does not allow reservation for Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) in promotion in the government jobs.

The ordinance will revoke the apex court’s decade-old order that has made reservation for these communities in the promotion virtually impossible, Paswan told reporters here.

“There will be reservation in promotions. There are two ways. In case, the Supreme Court does not allow it, the government will come up with an other option. The government will bring an ordinance,” he said.

Paswan is a part of Group of Ministers (GoM) formed to look into issues concerning these communities.

He also demanded constitution of Indian Judicial Service (IJC), which he said would ensure reservation for SCs and STs “automatically”.

Paswan also said the government would bring another ordinance to restore the original provisions of the Schedules Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, in case the Supreme Court does not decide in its favour.

The court’s verdict last month diluting stringent provisions of the Act had met with violent protests across the country.

“We are waiting for Supreme Court’s decision on our review petitions. Our Attorney General has told it that we do not want a single change (in the original Act). If there is change, we will bring an ordinance,” he said.

