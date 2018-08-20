Organs of brain-dead person donated to three patients

Kolkata, Aug 23 (IANS) Two kidneys and the liver of a 58-year-old brain-dead person from the city were donated to three patients admitted in two separate hospitals in the city on Thursday, the hospital authorities said.

The patient, a resident of central Kolkata’s Chitpur, was declared brain-dead at the Apollo Gleneagles Hospitals here on August 22.

While one of the kidneys was successfully transplanted to another 58-year-old patient admitted in the same hospital with critical kidney ailment, the second kidney and the liver were rushed to the state-run Seth Sukhlal Karnani Memorial (SSKM) Hospital through a “green corridor” felicitated by the city police in the early hours on Thursday.

“One of the kidneys was successfully transplanted to another patient in our hospital in a two-hour surgery. The recipient is kept under observation,” a release issued by Apollo hospital said.

“The doctors of SSKM harvested the second kidney and the liver and rushed it to their hospital through a green corridor where they were successfully transplanted in the bodies of two other patients,” it said.

The organ transplant in the city took place six days after multiple organs of a brain-dead teenager from Bengal was donated to a number of patients in the city on August 18.

–IANS

mgr/prs