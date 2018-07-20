Orient Cement plans to invest Rs 2,000 cr for expansion in Telangana

Hyderabad, July 21 (IANS) Orient Cement Ltd, a part of C.K. Birla Group, plans to invest Rs 2,000 crore to expand the capacity of its plant in Telangana, the state government said on Saturday.

The company will expand the capacity of its factory at Devapur in Mancherial district from current 3.05 million tonnes to 7.5 million tonnes of cement per annum.

Deepak Khetrapal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Orient Cement Ltd, on Saturday met Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao and discussed the expansion plans.

Orient Cements Ltd has obtained first stage of Environment Clearance from the Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ministry for expanding the plant.

The construction of the plant is expected to start within four months once the final clearance from the ministry is received, said a statement from the minister’s office.

This plant is likely to give direct employment to 4,000 people. Khetrapal requested Rama Rao for limestone linkage from Telangana State Mineral Development Corporation (TSMDC) mines for long-term operation of the plant.

The minister said that the state government’s industrial policy continues to attract investments.

“Through Ease of Doing Business (EoDB), Telangana state has succeeded in attracting new investments to the state and is helping the existing firms in expanding their business in the state,” he said.

