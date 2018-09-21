Orientation programme on e-Vidhan platform inaugurated

New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Monday inaugurated an orientation programme here to encourage all state legislatures to move towards e-Vidhan platform, which would bring transparency and accountability in terms of information related to their functioning.

The National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) is part of the “Digital India” programme covering all 40 houses including two houses of the Parliament and thereby putting them all on a single platform.

The two-day orientation programme includes technical sessions and group discussions, which would facilitate exposure of the delegates to the positive attributes of NeVA.

It will also have deliberations on issues faced by different state legislatures in the implementation of e-Vidhan and finding solutions thereof.

“Information regarding the functioning of the Houses should be available in real time, in a format that is user friendly and increases its applicability for the member,” said Meghwal, the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs.

He described instances from his parliamentary experiences how the digitisation, availability and applicability of information could save precious time, energy and resources of the Houses and its members and increase their efficiency manifold.

“This digital intervention is a big step to increase transparency and accountability, and decrease the scope of corruption in the functioning of House,” he said.

Meghwal also launched the new website of NeVA.

–IANS

mg/nir