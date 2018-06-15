Orlando Bloom had a crush on Cate Blanchett

Los Angeles, June 20 (IANS) Actor Orlando Bloom says he had a major crush on actress Cate Blanchett while they were filming for “The Lord of the Rings”.

On an episode of “The Late Late Show with James Corden”, which was taped in London, the 41-year-old actor joined Blanchett and confessed about his crush, reports etonline.com.

When asked what his first impression of Blanchett was when she was playing Galadriel and he was portraying Legolas in the film, Bloom said: “I can’t think — I had such a crush. I had the biggest crush on you.”

Taken aback by the confession, Blanchett told him: “Well, it was your character!”

Bloom stuck to his story, exclaiming, “No, it was me!”

The actor said he was about 21 years old at the time of the filming and was intimidated by Blanchett, more than five years his senior.

“What was I, 110?” the 49-year-old actress quipped.

The crush wasn’t mutual, but that may just be because Blanchett didn’t know who Bloom was for a large portion of her three weeks on set.

“I didn’t recognise you, because the first time I saw you, you had hair — like Fabio hair and blue eyes. And then I just saw you — who is this really cute guy out of drama school — and I didn’t put two and two together,” said Blanchett.

Bloom added: “And I was just walking around spying on her from the corner of the room — in a non creepy way.”

