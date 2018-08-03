Orlando Bloom is ‘Lord of the Spiders’
Los Angeles, Aug 6 (IANS) “The Lord of the Rings” star Orlando Bloom caught a giant spider in his bathroom.
Sharing a video of him standing in the nude with the spider safely in the glass, Bloom said: “Will he bite at me? Well, clearly not because he’s in a glass, but I thought I would ask you, you insect lover you.”
“Miss you pal. I’m going to free him now,” the 41-year-old actor added, reports femaalefirst.co.uk.
The “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor has a habit of showing off his body.
For his show “Killer Joe”, Bloom shows off his bare bottom, and he famously revealed his p****s whilst paddle-boarding in the buff with girlfriend-singer Katy Perry in 2016.
