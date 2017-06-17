Orlando Bloom shares photograph of son Flynn

Los Angeles, June 17 (IANS) Actor and producer Orlando Bloom has shared a cuddled up photograph with his son Flynn.

In the photograph shared on instagram, the six-year-old Flynn shows off his missing tooth, as he wears a hooded sweatshirt that only shows his nose and mouth.

Bloom couldn’t stop gushing about his son, who he shares with former partner Miranda Kerr, while at the premiere of “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” last month.

“I’m so in love with being a dad, I’m a very lucky man.” he told etonline.com.

“I have to say, (he opened) my heart in a way I never thought was possible,” Bloom added. “I just really thought I was never going to open my heart and he did it. It was amazing. Everything they say is true! Having a child changes everything,” added Bloom.

–IANS

