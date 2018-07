Vancouver, July 24 (IANS) Actor Orlando Bloom appeared to doze off while relaxing in a park in between filming scenes for “Needle in a Timestack”.

The actor, 41, was in Vancouver to film time-travel drama movie with co-star Freida Pinto when he was caught getting some much-needed shut-eye, reports mirror.co.uk.

On the same day last week, Bloom appeared to be in good spirits when he was spotted filming scenes for the fantasy film.

–IANS

nn/