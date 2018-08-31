Osaka downs Keys, becomes first Japanese woman to play a Grand Slam final

New York, Sep 7 (IANS) Japan’s Naomi Osaka has become the first Japanese woman ever to advance to the singles final of a Grand Slam tennis tournament after winning 6-3, 6-4 against American Madison Keys at the US Open in Flushing Meadows.

Osaka will face Serena Williams in the final on Saturday, who earlier won easily over Latvian Anastasija Sevastova 6-3, 6-0, reports Efe news.

Osaka had the strength to save 13 break points against Keys on Thursday and made 20 unforced errors against her opponents 32.

After the match, when asked how she managed to save the 13 break points against Madison, Naomi said: “This is going to sound really bad, but I was just thinking I really wanted to play Serena,” and when she was asked why this, she said: “because she is Serena.”

