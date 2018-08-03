Osasuna hold Eibar in pre-season friendly

Logrono (Spain), Aug 4 (IANS) Spanish Second-division side Osasuna forced La Liga’s Eibar to settle for a 1-1 draw in a pre-season friendly here.

Eibar coach Jose Luis Mendilibar made only two substitutions during the match at Varea Municipal Stadium here on Friday, reports EFE news agency.

But his counterpart, Jagoba Arrasate, used 19 different players over the course of the contest.

Osasuna took a 1-0 lead in the 6th minute with Jorge Herrando’s successful header off a corner kick.

Once ahead, they were content to cede possession to Eibar and wait for opportunities on the counter, though David Rodriguez squandered one such chance just before the half-hour mark.

Fabian Orellana, the spark-plug of Eibar’s attack, leveled the score at 1-1 in the 37th minute.

While Osasuna came close to retaking the lead early in the second half with an effort by Roberto Torres, Eibar were by far the more intense side.

Sergi Enrich threatened for Eibar in the 57th minute and teammate Paulo Oliveira saw his header hit the post a minute later.

–IANS

ajb/