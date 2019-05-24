Oscar Academy to open office in Mumbai

Agra, May 27 (IANS) Hollywood’s Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) which presents the famed Oscar Awards will open an office in Mumbai, which will be only its third across the world.

This was announced during the visit of AMPAS President John Bailey and his wife Carol Littleton in Agra on Monday.

Bailey and his wife had earlier visited Mumbai and are due to visit Delhi on Tuesday.

Bailey met Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma here and had an hour-long discussion with him.

After the meeting Bailey said Indian films should be dubbed in English for exhibition in the west and Hollywood films must be dubbed in Hindi.

Sharma said they also discussed how the film industry could be promoted in UP and ways to expand “knowledge exchange” with Hollywood.

–IANS

brij/kr