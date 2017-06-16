Oscar Garcia to coach Saint-Etienne for two seasons

Paris, June 16 (IANS) Oscar Garcia will coach Ligue 1 football club Saint-Etienne until 2019, replacing Christophe Galtier, who made a decision to leave after spending the past seven and a half years with the team.

“We have studied a large number of applications. Oscar Garcia is the perfect option. He is competent, as proven by his success with Salzburg, also passionate, experienced and innovative. I am convinced that he will lead the team forward,” Saint-Etienne president Roland Romeyer said on Thursday.

Garcia quit from the Watford coaching job due to health reasons in 2014. He took over the reins at Red Bull Salzburg in Austria one year later, and led the team to finish a double of league and cup titles for two seasons in a row, reports Xinhua news agency.

In just one and a half years, Garcia stood out among the coaches with the most titles in club history.

