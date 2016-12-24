Oscars will open up major avenues: Omung Kumar

Mumbai, Dec 24 (IANS) Filmmaker Omung Kumar, whose directorial “Sarbjit” has made it to the long list of 336 feature films eligible for the upcoming 89th Academy Awards, says that winning an Oscar would open up many avenues.

“As a director and a producer, winning an Oscar will open major avenues for us. Right now, we are producing smaller films but winning would change it. It will give a boost to our company.

“You get more movies to produce abroad. It also changes the point of view of directors from there. So, obviously it opens up a major avenue for us,” Kumar told IANS.

The filmmaker is confident about his subject and its international appeal.

“‘Sarbjit’…the subject is such. It has an international appeal. It talks about two nations, talks about a brother being in jail in some other country and his sister’s struggle to free him for 23 years,” said Kumar.

“The story goes beyond songs and dance. The subject of the film doesn’t only belong to the Indian community or sensibilities, it goes beyond. The subject will conquer everyone’s hearts,” he added.

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently bagged an award for her act in the film.

“It is not that we don’t love Indian awards, but Oscar is slightly higher. It is everyone’s dream, it is not about Hollywood. It is about Oscars. Even if my movie doesn’t win or end up in Oscars, someone else’s does, I would be proud even then,” said the director, who has also helmed the critically acclaimed film “Mary Kom”.

“Winning is secondary, but being selected is a huge. It is a matter of pride for us. Even when we were planning to make the film, we used to discuss that something like this should happen,” he added.

“Sarbjit” also starred Randeep Hooda.

–IANS

