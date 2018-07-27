Osorio steps down as Mexico coach

Mexico City, July 28 (IANS) Juan Carlos Osorio has stepped down as Mexico coach, less than a month after leading the national football team to the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The 56-year-old Colombian was reportedly offered a new deal by the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) but turned it down amid speculation linking him to a host of other jobs, reports Xinhua news agency.

“I’m using this message to send my sincerest thanks to Mexico fans, to the Mexican federation, to the employees in the high-performance center and, especially, to all the players with whom I had the privilege to work with during this period as head coach of the Mexican national team, a job I carried out with commitment, passion and pride,” said Osorio in a statement released by FMF on Friday.

Osorio led Mexico to 33 wins, 10 losses and nine draws after taking charge of the team in October 2015.

Mexico won their first two matches at this summer’s World Cup, including a 1-0 victory over defending champions Mexico.

However Mexico lost their final group match to Sweden 3-0 before bowing out of the tournament with a 2-0 loss to Brazil.

“We thank (Osorio) for the dedication, passion and commitment that he showed and with which he prepared for each one of the games he was in charge of the Mexican national team, as well as his frankness and honesty in his decision not to be considered a candidate for the next World Cup cycle,” the FMF said.

Osorio has been touted as a candidate for the vacant United States coaching position and the Colombia job, should Jose Pekerman leave.

Mexico will next play Uruguay in a friendly on September 7 in Nashville followed by a clash with the US at the same venue four days later.

–IANS

ajb/