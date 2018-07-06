Ostapenko beats Diatchenko, enters Wimbledon 4th round

Wimbledon, July 7 (IANS) Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko advanced to the pre-quarterfinals of the Wimbledon tennis championships after beating Vitalia Diatchenko of Russia 6-0, 6-4 here on Saturday.

The 2017 French Open champion needed just 62 minutes to oust the world No. 132 Russian and qualify for Wimbledon’s fourth round for the second year in a row, reports Efe.

World No.12 Ostapenko is to face the winner of the match between world No. 25 Daria Gavrilova of Australia and Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus, world No. 50.

In March, Ostapenko was a finalist at the Miami Open, and was also a finalist at Charleston in 2017, Doha in 2016 and Quebec City in 2015.

