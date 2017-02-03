Ottawa’s Winterlude festival begins today

Winterlude, the capital’s winter celebration, is held in Ottawa–Gatineau each February. It was created in 1979 to celebrate Canada’s unique northern climate and culture. This year the festival runs from February 3 to 20.

Skate on the world’s largest skating rink, check out the ice sculpture competitions or play in North America’s largest snow playground. There’s fun for the entire family!

The Ice Hog Family (the mascots) also travels to Canada’s capital region every winter to celebrate Winterlude. The family includes Mama and Papa Ice Hog and their children, Noumi and Nouma. They love to give hugs and play in the snow. During their visit they make their home at the Snowflake Kingdom (Jacques-Cartier Park) in Gatineau.

Acrobats from Quebec’s Haut-Vol Productions, a mega-maze and ice Dragon Boat Festival are among the new attractions this year which are expected to draw more crowds. – CINEWS