Outfit booked for burning Constitution’s copy

New Delhi, Aug 10 (IANS) Delhi Police on Friday registered an FIR against an organization ‘Youth for Equality’ for burning a copy of the Constitution and shouting slogan against Dr. Bheem Rao Ambedkar.

“The FIR was registered under Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act 1971 and other relevant sections on a complaint by Anil Tanwar who is a national in-charge of Akhil Bhartiya Bheem Sena”, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Madhur Verma.

“A resident of Gurugram, Tanwar also provided a video CD containing a viral video of the incident in which some protestors are seen burning a copy of the Indian Constitution and shouting slogans”, Verma said, adding the investigation is underway.

–IANS

