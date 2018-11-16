Outgoing Brampton mayor thanks residents and staff

In a public letter addressed to Brampton’s residents, outgoing mayor, Linda Jeffrey, thanked the residents and her staff for their time and effort put in during the just concluded elections as well as the support they lent her over her one term in office.

“As you can imagine it has been challenging to tie up all the loose ends while absorbing the outcome on election night,” she wrote.

“Four years ago, you gave me the honour of serving as your mayor — I was humbled by the trust you placed in me to guide our City — it was a trust I worked hard to earn each and every day. The progress I achieved at City Hall was hard won — it wasn’t easy and there was a lot of resistance to change.

“Following the election, I was overwhelmed by the kind notes, phone calls and spontaneous hugs I’ve received from supporters, staff at City Hall, and strangers on the street thanking me for my service for the last four years,” she added.

Jeffrey lost to Brown in a tight race last month by just over 3.5 percentage points, earning slightly over 40 per cent of the total vote tally.

As of now Linda Jeffrey hasn’t indicated her next move and it would be best she takes her time before getting into her next act. -CINEWS