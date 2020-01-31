Over 1 lakh women benefited through legal services: Irani

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) Over 1 lakh women benefited through legal services and advice under the Legal Service Authorities Act, 1987, Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani told the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Irani said in her written reply that as per the information received from National Legal Authority Services (NALSA), about 1,82,506 women have been benefited through legal services and advice under the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987 during the current financial year 2019-20 (up to November, 2019).

The Minister’s response was based on inputs provided by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB)’s latest data.

The data have detailed figures about crimes against women in states as well as union territories during the year 2018. A total of 378,277 cases of crime against women were reported.

As many as 16,920 such cases were reported in Bihar and 18,531 persons chargesheeted while 800 persons were convicted in these cases.

In Maharashtra, more than 35,000 cases were reported and 1,960 people were convicted.

Delhi reported 13,640 such cases in which 935 people were convicted.

