Over 10 mln Afghans suffer acute food insecurity: UN

United Nations, Nov 19 (IANS) United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed has said that women’s inclusion is critical to sustainable peace and development in Afghanistan, while stressing that the UN is committed to supporting the people and government of Afghanistan in implementing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

“Women’s inclusion is critical to sustainable peace and development in Afghanistan. Afghan women can rely on the full solidarity and commitment of everyone here today as individuals, and as representatives of member states and organizations,” Mohammed said at the launching ceremony of the Group of Friends of Women in Afghanistan in New York on Monday.

“Women’s priorities are the priorities of all Afghans: a ceasefire; disarmament, demobilization and reintegration; transitional justice; and security sector reform, among others. These priorities must be included in the peace process not because they will benefit women, but because they will benefit everyone. The international community shares these goals and must provide concrete and timely support,” she said.

“The United Nations is committed to supporting the people and government of Afghanistan in implementing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its central promise to leave no one behind,” she added.

The Afghan Mission to the UN has formed a Group of Friends, comprised of women representatives to the UN and senior UN officials. This group will highlight the importance of protecting and enhancing women’s rights and the role that women can play across society and government, including in peace efforts.

Once isolated and oppressed during the Taliban regime, Afghan women today have emerged as proactive and forceful agents of change in building a more secure, prosperous, and self-reliant Afghanistan, according to a press release issued by the new group.

“This Group of Friends aims to safeguard the important shared gains made towards women’s rights since 2001 and to ensure that any prospective outcomes in the peace process recognize, protect and promote the role of women in all spheres of life,” said the press release.

