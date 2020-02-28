Over 100 detained in Guwahati for anti-CAA protests

Guwahati, Feb 29 (IANS) Over 100 demonstrators, affiliated to various mass arms of the CPI-M, were detained by the police for staging protest demonstrations and trying to set up road blockades against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) here on Saturday.

The slogan shouting protesters dubbed the CAA as “draconian”, “undemocratic”, “communal” and “unconstitutional” as they castigated the BJP governments both at the Centre and in the state for using “force” to quell the “peaceful” movement against the new citizenship law in different parts of the country.

The All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and Students Federation of India (SFI) had organised the protests, which also demanded a resolution be taken in the Assam Assembly against the CAA.

–IANS

ssp/arm